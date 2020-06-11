GBP/USD Forecast: 200-day EMA/weekly low near 1.2620-15 holds the key for bulls

Sustained USD selling pressure continued driving the GBP/USD pair higher on Wednesday.

The post-FOMC fall in the equity markets extended some support to the safe-haven USD.

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Wednesday's early bullish move and retreated around 65-70 pips off three-month tops. The continuous offered tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's positive move for the tenth straight session. The already weaker USD was further pressured by softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI declined 0.1% in May as compared to a flat reading expected. Adding to this, the yearly rate also slowed to 0.1% as against 0.3% previous and 0.2% anticipated.

The USD bearish pressure aggravated further after the Fed pledged to maintain the federal fund target rate unchanged at near-zero levels through 2022. The Fed also released its outlook for the US economy and now expects GDP to contract by -6.5% in 2020. The gloomy economic projections led to a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, in turn, stalled the pair's recent strong bullish momentum, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.

The pullback extended through the Asian session on Thursday and dragged the pair further below the 1.2700 round-figure mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the broader market sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the release of Producer Price Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near weekly lows, around the 1.2620-15 region. The mentioned level coincides with the very important 200-day EMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to fall further towards 100-day SMA support near the 1.2540 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move back above the 1.2700 mark now seems to confront fresh supply near the 1.2740 area. That said, some follow-through buying should assist the pair to make a fresh attempt to move beyond the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The pair might then aim to test another strong horizontal resistance near the 1.2880 area.