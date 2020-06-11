GBP/USD Forecast: 200-day EMA/weekly low near 1.2620-15 holds the key for bulls

- Sustained USD selling pressure continued driving the GBP/USD pair higher on Wednesday.
- The post-FOMC fall in the equity markets extended some support to the safe-haven USD.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Wednesday's early bullish move and retreated around 65-70 pips off three-month tops. The continuous offered tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's positive move for the tenth straight session. The already weaker USD was further pressured by softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI declined 0.1% in May as compared to a flat reading expected. Adding to this, the yearly rate also slowed to 0.1% as against 0.3% previous and 0.2% anticipated.
The USD bearish pressure aggravated further after the Fed pledged to maintain the federal fund target rate unchanged at near-zero levels through 2022. The Fed also released its outlook for the US economy and now expects GDP to contract by -6.5% in 2020. The gloomy economic projections led to a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, in turn, stalled the pair's recent strong bullish momentum, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.
The pullback extended through the Asian session on Thursday and dragged the pair further below the 1.2700 round-figure mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the broader market sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the release of Producer Price Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near weekly lows, around the 1.2620-15 region. The mentioned level coincides with the very important 200-day EMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to fall further towards 100-day SMA support near the 1.2540 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful positive move back above the 1.2700 mark now seems to confront fresh supply near the 1.2740 area. That said, some follow-through buying should assist the pair to make a fresh attempt to move beyond the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The pair might then aim to test another strong horizontal resistance near the 1.2880 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed
The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting.
Gold: Slips back below $1730 as US dollar rebounds
XAU bears look to extend the break below 1730 threshold. USD recovers post-Fed losses as risk-aversion refuels haven demand. Eyes on global equities, USD dynamics ahead of US data.
WTI: Down 2.8% in Asia, forming H&S pattern on 1H
Oil prices are flashing red in Asia and look to be forming a major bearish reversal technical pattern. WTI prints a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. Acceptance below the neckline support would confirm bearish reversal.