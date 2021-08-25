GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3750 confluence holds the key for bulls, US data eyed for some impetus

- GBP/USD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid weaker USD.
- Uncertainty over the Fed’s tapering plan, the risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD.
- The uptick lacked bullish conviction ahead of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's strong recovery move from one-month lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A combination of factors dragged the US dollar to a one-week low, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the major. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would wait for a longer period before rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the US.
This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, undermined the safe-haven greenback. The global risk sentiment got a lift after China said that it had stopped the community spread of COVID-19, which restored confidence in the country's growth dynamics for the rest of the year. Adding to this, the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine further boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The momentum pushed the pair to three-day tops, though lacked any strong follow-through buying and faltered near mid-1.3700s. A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the greenback and capped the upside for the major, rather prompted some selling during the Asian session on Wednesday. Market participants now look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for some meaningful trading opportunities later during the North American session.
The key focus, however, will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. Powell's remarks will be looked upon for fresh clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the two-day-old upward trajectory stalled near a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3984-1.3602 recent leg down. The mentioned barrier coincides with 200-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Given that technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction, a sustained strength beyond could prompt some technical buying. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the pair back towards the 1.3800 mark, or the 50% Fibo. level. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the major.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.3700-1.3690 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below could accelerate the fall towards the 1.3620 intermediate support. This is closely followed by monthly swing lows, around the 1.3600 mark, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then weaken further below July monthly swing lows support, around the 1.3570 region, and aim to challenge the 1.3500 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
