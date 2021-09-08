- GBP/USD remained under some selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Sustained USD buying, the UK government’s plan to raise tax contributed to the ongoing decline.
- A convincing break below the 1.3800 confluence support has set the stage for further weakness.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday and retreated further from the vicinity of the 1.3900 mark, or multi-week tops touched in reaction to dismal headline NFP print. The US dollar was back in demand in the wake of a strong follow-through positive move in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the major. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to 1.385%, or the highest level since mid-July amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement in November.
On the other hand, the British pound was pressured by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans on Tuesday to introduce a new 1.25% health and social-care levy on earned income. This comes on the back of the UK-EU stand-off on the way forward for the Northern Ireland Protocol, which further acted as a headwind for the sterling. Apart from this, worries about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the pair's overnight decline, taking along some trading stops near the 1.3800 mark.
Bulls largely shrugged off hawkish comments by the Bank of England's Michael Saunders, saying that continuing with the asset purchase program would cause a rise in medium-term inflation expectation. Saunders added that the economy was now close to the pre-pandemic level and that maybe is right to think of rates going up in the next year or so. Nevertheless, the pair settled deep in the red and remained depressed for the third successive session on Wednesday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the US session, traders might take cues from a speech by New York Fed President John Williams.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight fall confirmed a bearish breakthrough confluence support comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the lower end of a short-term ascending channel. Some follow-through selling below mid-1.3700s will reaffirm the negative outlook and drag the pair back towards the 1.3700 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended and turn the pair vulnerable to retest August monthly swing lows, around the 1.3600 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.3800 confluence support breakpoint. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and lift the pair towards the 1.3855-60 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should assist bullish traders to aim back to conquer the 1.3900 round figure.
