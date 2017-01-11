GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3340 a tough nut to crack; BoE rate hike awaited

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD pair jumped to near 3-week tops on the back of robust UK manufacturing PMI print for October. However, upbeat US private sector employment data - ADP report, prompted some profit taking and the slide extended after the Fed announcement reaffirmed December rate hike prospects.

As investors turn their attention to the US President Donald Trump's nomination for the next Chair, with reports point to current Fed Governor Jerome Powell as the likely pick, broad-based US Dollar weakness helped the pair to regain traction during the Asian session on Thursday and recover all of previous session's corrective losses.

Today's key focus would be on the Bank of England (BoE) meeting, where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 10-years, by 25bps to 0.5%. Also in focus would be accompanying meeting minutes and quarterly inflation report. A slim majority in favor of hiking rates would push back expectations of any additional rate rise in the near-term and could attract some fresh selling pressure around the British Pound. The highly anticipated BoE meeting could be a ‘buy the rumor, sell the fact’ scenario, with the pair at risk of giving up its recent gains.

Hence, any momentum beyond the 1.3300 handle could be short-lived and is likely to be capped near the 1.3340 region, marking 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3657-1.3027 downfall. Only a decisive break through the mentioned hurdle would negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair back towards the 1.3400 handle.

On the flip side, 1.3240 level seems to have emerged as immediate support, which if broken is likely to accelerate the fall towards the 1.3200 handle en-route 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support around 1.3175-70 area. The downward trajectory could further get extended back towards retesting 100-day SMA significant support, currently near the 1.3080 region.