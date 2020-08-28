GBP/USD had some good two-way volatile swings after Powell’s speech on Thursday.

Dovish Fed signals weighed on the greenback and assisted the pair to regain traction.

The risk-on mood further undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.

The GBP/USD pair rallied to fresh YTD tops on Thursday in reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In his prepared remarks, Powell announced a shift to average inflation targeting and said that the Fed would let inflation run above its current 2% inflation target to make up for years of undershooting it. In addition to the inflation change, Powell signalled that the Fed would seek to ensure that employment does not fall short of its maximum level. The remarks indicated that the Fed could keep rates lower for longer, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the US dollar and provided a strong intraday lift to the major.

However, a sharp turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields triggered some USD short-covering move. The pair stalled its positive momentum ahead of the 1.3300 mark and dived around 125 pips intraday, though the downside remained limited. The upbeat market mood undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday. The GBP bulls seemed rather unaffected by concerns about the UK’s future trade relationship with the EU and pushed the pair back above mid-1.3200s. The market focus now shifts to the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, later during the early North American session.

Apart from this, traders will also take cues from the US economic releases – the Core PCE Price Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some trading impetus on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has been showing some resilience at lower levels and the emergence of some dip-buying favours bullish traders. Hence, a subsequent move beyond the 1.3300 mark, towards testing the next major hurdle near the 1.3330-35 region, now looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains and assist traders to reclaim the 1.3400 mark for the first time since December 2019.

On the flip side, the 1.3200 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3160 region. That said, a convincing break below might drag the pair back towards the 1.3100 mark en-route weekly lows support, around the 1.3060-50 region.