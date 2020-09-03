GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3265-60 resistance breakpoint holds the key, UK/US PMIs eyed

- GBP/USD retreated further from YTD tops amid some follow-through USD buying.
- Dovish comments by the BoE Governor Bailey further undermined the British pound.
- Final UK services PMI, US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI eyed for some trading impetus.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Wednesday and extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of the key 1.3500 psychological mark, or YTD tops. The US dollar built on its corrective bounce from two-year lows and was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some profit-taking. Traders largely ignored Wednesday's weaker than expected ADP report, which showed that the US private-sector employers added only 428K jobs in August as compared to the 950K expected.
The pair lost some additional ground after the Bank of Governor Andrew Bailey said that the downside risk to forecasts from the coronavirus outbreak is much bigger than for Brexit. This comes on the back of Bailey's remarks last week that the UK central bank has plenty of room to add monetary stimulus, including negative interest rates, and increase prospects for more easing. This, in turn, contributed to the pair's intraday downfall. The pair, however, managed to rebound around 70 pips from daily lows and finally settled with only modest losses, around mid-1.3300s.
The attempted bounce lacked any strong follow-through, rather met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair was last seen hovering near weekly lows, around the 1.3285 region as market participants now look forward to the final version of the UK services PMI for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities. Meanwhile, the key focus will remain on Friday's release of the US monthly jobs report.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, a subsequent below the previous strong resistance breakpoint now turned support around the 1.3265-60 region, will suggest that the recent bullish run might have already run out of the steam. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.3200 round-figure mark en-route the 1.3140 horizontal support. The corrective slide could further get extended to the 1.3100 mark before the pair eventually drops to the next major support near the 1.3060-50 region.
On the flip side, the 1.3350 area now seems to act as immediate strong resistance and is followed by the 1.3385 horizontal level ahead of the 1.3400 mark. A sustained move beyond should pave the way for additional gains and push the pair back towards the 1.3480 region (weekly tops). Bulls might then aim to reclaim the 1.3500 mark and push the pair towards December 2019 swing highs, around the 1.3515 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
