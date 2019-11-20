The GBP/USD pair stalled its recent positive momentum ahead of the 1.30 mark.

Increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives failed to impress bullish traders.

US-China trade uncertainty now seemed to benefit the USD’s safe-haven status.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move to four-week tops and edged lower on Tuesday, snapping four consecutive days of winning streak. The downtick seemed rather unaffected by the incoming UK election poll, which continued indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. Bulls even shrugged off some follow-through US dollar weakness, led by another correction lower in the US Treasury bond yields amid the lack of clarity on the US-China trade talks.

Focus on UK politics, trade development, FOMC minutes

Hopes for progress on trade disputes between the world's two largest economies revived on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that negotiations, which failed in May, would be considered a baseline in deciding if the US tariffs on China would be rolled back. The optimism, however, was offset by the US President Donald Trump latest warning to impose more tariffs on China if talks failed. Adding to this, the US Senate unanimously passed a bill aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong, which was further seen fueling tension between the two countries.



Meanwhile, persistent US-China trade uncertainty a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and benefitted the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the 1.2900 handle. In absence of any major market-moving US economic releases, the incoming UK political headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader sentiment surrounding the sterling. Later during the US session, the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent weakness is likely to find some support near mid-1.2800s, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards testing the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The downfall could get extended further, albeit might attract some decent buying interest and remain limited near the trend-channel support, around mid-1.2700s.



On the upside, the 1.2945-50 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.30 handle. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.3045-50 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Beyond the mentioned handle, bulls might eventually aim towards testing May monthly swing highs resistance near the 1.3175 region.