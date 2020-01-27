GBP/USD Forecast: 1.30 level might help limit the downside ahead of BoE on Thursday

GBP/USD failed to capitalize on upbeat UK PMI-led positive move on Friday.

BoE rate cut speculations; resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling.

Investors start repositioning for this week's FOMC meeting and BoE decision.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on Friday's early uptick to the highest level since January 7 and witnessed an intraday turnaround of around 110 pips. Following the previous session's modest downtick, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and was further supported by stronger-than-expected UK PMI prints. In fact, the gauge for the manufacturing sector rose to its strongest level since April and the services PMI jumped to its highest level since September 2018.

Pound weighed down by BoE rate cut bets

The data added to the recent optimism and prompted investors to scale back their bets for an imminent BoE rate cut at its upcoming meeting on January 30, which eventually provided a minor boost to the British pound. However, the fact that the market is still pricing in around 50% chances of a BoE rate cut turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive selling at higher levels. This coupled with some renewed US dollar strength added to the intraday selling bias and dragged the pair further below the 1.3100 round-figure mark.

Worries on China’s coronavirus – following a surge in confirmed cases and death tolls – underpinned the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart. The USD bid tone remained unabated after Friday's data showed that the Services PMI rose to the highest level since last March. At 53.2 for January, the reading helped offset the disappointment from the US Manufacturing PMI (falling to 51.7 in January from 52.4 previous) and pushed the Composite PMI to a 10-month high level of 53.1 during the reported month. The pair finally ended near the lower end of its daily trading range, still managed to post modest weekly gains.

The pair remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Monday as market participants start repositioning for this week's key event risks – the FOMC monetary policy meeting and the highly-anticipated BoE decision on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. In the meantime, any Brexit-related headlines might influence the sentiment surrounding the sterling and produce some meaningful trading opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to hold near support marked by 50-day SMA. The mentioned support, around mid-1.3000s, might now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken might open the rook for some additional near-term weakness and accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3100 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate resistance and is followed by the 1.3135-40 supply zone. Sustained move beyond the mentioned barriers might negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move back towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards mid-1.3200s and late December/early January swing high resistance near the 1.3285 region.