GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2945 key intraday support

The GBP/USD pair is down this Monday, nearing Friday's low of 1.2945, amid a recovering greenback and a disappointing UK Markit manufacturing PMI. The index came in at 54.3 in June, down from 56.3 in May, its lowest in three months. The number is good enough to support economic growth, although it hints a deceleration at the end of the second quarter of the year. BOE's Governor Carney is scheduled to speak ahead of the US opening, about the Financial Stability Board work. Investors will be looking there for hints over upcoming monetary policies, and to check if Carney is actually willing to raise rates. In the US, attention will center in the final June manufacturing PMIs.

In the meantime, the 4 hours chart for the pair shows that the price is hovering around a bullish 20 SMA, while the RSI indicator turned sharply lower from overbought levels, now at 59, as the Momentum indicator is about to cross its mid-line towards the downside, not enough to confirm additional slides. A break below the mentioned Friday's low, however, should signal a downward extension towards 1.2900/10 in the short term, while below this last 1.2860 comes next. To the upside, 1.3000 is the immediate resistance, followed by the 1.3040/50 region, where strong selling interest waits.

