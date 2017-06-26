GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2815 level to cap any immediate up-move

On Monday, the GBP/USD pair struggled to build on early gains to fresh 1-week high despite of the news that UK PM Theresa May reached a deal with Northern Ireland's DUP to support the Conservatives' minority government. The pair did attempt a move back above mid-1.2700s on weaker-than-expected US durable goods orders data but once again failed to sustain at higher levels and finally closed nearly unchanged from Friday's close.

The pair now seems to have entered a consolidation phase as investors now await the release of BOE's Financial Stability report and the BOE Governor Mark Carney's subsequent press conference for some fresh impetus. Later during the NA session, the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, speeches by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and the Fed Chair Janet Yellen, promises it to be yet another eventful day for the major.

Technically, the pair’s recovery move from 2-month lows seems to have lost steam and the same would be confirmed on a decisive break back below the 1.2700 mark. The said handle represents 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365-1.3048 up-move and hence, a convincing break below this immediate support would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards retesting an important confluence support near 1.2635-25 region, comprising of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. A follow through selling interest has the potential to continue dragging the pair further below the 1.2600 handle towards its next support near 1.2560-55 region.

On the flip side, up-move beyond 1.2760 region is likely to confront a strong hurdle at 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2780-85 zone. Any further momentum beyond the 1.2800 handle now seems to be capped at an important horizontal resistance near 1.2815 level.