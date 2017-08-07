GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2750 support to limit any further declines

The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound from 50-day SMA support and recover some of Friday's sharp losses to 1-1/2 week lows, led by worse-than-expected UK industrial and manufacturing productions numbers. The pair, however, seemed struggling to move back above the 1.2900 handle amid a mildly positive tone surrounding the US Dollar, which now seems to be finding some support from market conviction, that Friday's mixed US jobs report was good enough for the Federal Reserve to stick to its policy normalization path for the rest of this year.

From a technical perspective, weakness below the 50-day SMA support near 1.2875 region is likely to find immediate support near 1.2825 area, representing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2109-1.3048 up-swing. With short-term technical indicators holding in positive territory, any further downfall below the 1.2800 handle now seems to be limited till mid-1.2700s strong horizontal support.

On the flip side, sustained momentum above the 1.2900 handle might continue to face some fresh supply near 1.2970-75 region, above which the pair seems all set to surpass the key 1.30 psychological mark and head towards retesting 1.3030-40 strong hurdle. A convincing break through the mentioned resistance should pave way for extension of the pair's near-term upward trajectory even beyond the 1.3100 handle towards its next major hurdle near 1.3165 level, marking 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.2109-1.3048 move and subsequent retracement.