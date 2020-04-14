- GBP/USD continued gaining traction on Monday amid easing concerns over the UK's leadership.
- The momentum seemed rather unaffected by discouraging coronavirus-related news from the UK.
- Some renewed USD weakness provided an additional boost during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The British pound retained its positive mood and was being supported by news that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital on Sunday, one week after he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19. The bid tone surrounding the pound assisted the pair to build on last week's positive move and break through a strong barrier near the 1.2480-85 region. The intraday uptick seemed rather unaffected by the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the UK.
Bulls even shrugged off not so optimistic comments by the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who was said to have discussed the possibility of a 25% to 30% fall in economic growth during the second quarter of the year. Meanwhile, some late US dollar selling, despite the pessimism over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the pair's momentum beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a strong positive move in the US equity markets, dented the USD's perceived safe-haven status and continued pushing the pair higher through the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair rallied further beyond mid-1.2500s and shot to over one-month tops amid hopes that the pandemic may be reaching its peak in few weeks. It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or runs out of the steam at higher levels amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance above the 1.2515-20 confluence region comprising of 50-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3200-1.1410 slump. Hence, some follow-through strength, beyond the 1.2600 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility. Bulls are likely to aim towards challenging 100-day EMA resistance near mid-1.2600s, above which the pair seems all set to extend its recent strong recovery move from 35-year lows set on March 20.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2500 mark and should help limit the downside near the 1.24850 resistance break-point. This is followed by support near the 1.2445-40 region, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the 1.2400 handle en-route the next major support near the 1.2365-60 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
