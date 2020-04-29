GBP/USD failed to capitalize on Tuesday's strong intraday rally to near two-week tops.

Some renewed USD weakness assisted the pair to regain positive traction on Wednesday.

The focus now shifts to the advance US Q1 GDP and the FOMC monetary policy decision.

Some aggressive US dollar selling through the early part of Tuesday's trading action assisted the GBP/USD pair some follow-through traction and climb to over one-week tops. The upbeat market mood, supported by the latest optimism over the gradual re-opening of the economies, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors that drove the pair higher. Bulls, however, struggled to preserve the early gains beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark amid a turnaround in the US equity markets, which prompted some selling at higher levels and led to near 100 pips intraday pullback.

This comes on the back of increasing prospects of an extended lockdown in the UK and persistent uncertainty over the severity of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to this, resurfacing concerns about hard-Brexit also took its toll on the sterling and contributed towards capping the upside. The pair finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, albeit managed to hold above the 1.2400 round-figure mark and regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday amid a notable USD weakness.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK and hence, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum on Wednesday. Later during the North-American session, important US macro data and the latest FOMC monetary policy decision will play an important role in providing some meaningful directional impetus. The advance US GDP report is expected to show that the economy contracted by 4.0% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, the Fed is due to issue a statement at 1800 GMT, which will be followed by chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 1830 GMT. Investors will look for fresh clues about the Fed's future policy path, which should influence the near-term USD direction.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday failed to find acceptance above an important confluence barrier comprising of the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2648-1.2247 recent downfall and a one-week-old ascending trend-line. The mentioned hurdle should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move. A sustained break through now seems to set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move towards the 1.2600 round-figure mark en-route monthly tops, around the 1.2645-50 region.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near mid-1.2400s (50% Fibo. level), though the bears are likely to wait for a convincing break below the 1.2400 confluence support. The latter comprises of 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-hour SMA, which if broken decisively might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and negate the constructive outlook. The pair might then accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2340-35 horizontal support before eventually dropping to challenge the 1.2300 round-figure mark.