GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2300-1.2400 range holds ahead of important US macro data

The US Dollar extended its retracement from 14-year highs, as investors continue to lock-in profits after recent up-surge, and is helping the EUR/USD pair to build on to its tepid recovery gains. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD major was seen consolidating its losses to one month low, albeit has managed to hold its neck above 1.2300 handle.

During early Asian on Thursday, the British Pound gained some traction despite of disappointing release of Gfk Consumer Confidence index that showed consumers remain downbeat about the economic prospects next year. Traders, however, took cues from headline number, which actually printed better-than-expected (-8) reading of -7 for December.

The key focus would remain on a batch of important economic indicators from the US, due later during NA session. Today's US economic docket features the release of revised GDP growth number for third-quarter of 2016, durable goods order for November, personal income / spending data along with the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - core PCE price index for the month of November.

With markets already turning quiet on a holiday mood, the impact of today's economic releases is likely to limited in absence of any major divergence from the expected numbers. However, disappointing data is likely to extend the US Dollar's corrective slide.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair has been oscillating within 100-pips trading range between 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2315-10 zone and 50-day SMA immediate resistance near 1.2420 region. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break in either direction before determining the pair’s next leg of directional move.

On a decisive break below 1.2315-10 support, should now accelerate the slide towards 1.2240-35 intermediate support before the pair eventually breaks below 1.2200 round figure mark and aim towards testing its next important support near 1.2150 region.

Alternatively, sustained momentum above 1.2400 handle, leading to a subsequent strength above 50-day SMA resistance near 1.2420-25 region, might trigger a short-covering rally immediately towards 1.2500 important psychological mark resistance.

EUR/USD

The pair's recovery from multi-year lows, also coinciding with 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level, is likely to confront immediate resistance near 1.0465 level, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0839-1.0352 post-ECB slide. On a convincing break through this immediate hurdle, a fresh bout of short-covering is likely to help the pair to reclaim 1.0500 psychological mark and head towards testing 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.0535 area.

On the flip side, 1.0400 round figure mark now becomes immediate support to defend, which is closely followed by a horizontal support near 1.0380 level. A follow through selling pressure below 1.0380 support is likely to drag the pair back towards recent multi-year lows support near 1.0350 level before heading towards 2003 yearly lows support near 1.0335 region.