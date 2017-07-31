GBP/USD: focus on BOE's Super Thursday

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3114

The GBP/USD pair holds above the 1.3100 mark after posting a daily low of 1.3096, unable to find direction in a dull Monday and with speculative interests eyeing the upcoming BOE's Super Thursday. The Bank of England is largely expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged, but will provide fresh economic outlooks, which along with the meeting minutes, will paint a clearer picture of what's next in the UK. Earlier today, UK data disappointed, as mortgage approvals were of 64,684 in June, down from 65,109 in May, the lowest in nine months. Consumer credit increased by 1.458 billion pounds compared with a previous rise of 1.769 billion, resulting in the pair retreating towards its daily lows, where it currently stands. Ahead of the US opening, the pair presents a neutral stance in the 4 hours chart, holding a few pips above a bullish 20 SMA, and with technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. The pair topped at 1.3149 at the beginning of the day, but the yearly high stands at 1.3158, the level to surpass to see it gathering some upward momentum. Below 1.3090 on the other hand, the risk turns towards the downside, aiming for the 1.3050 price zone.

Support levels: 1.3090 1.3050 1.3010

Resistance levels: 1.3160 1.3200 1.3235

