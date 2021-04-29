GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD building a very slow recovery to the first resistance at 1.3920/30 & the next target of & 1.3975/85 yesterday (we topped exactly here), before a retest of1.4000/10.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19 & held 7pips above first support at 8665/55.
GBPNZD topped exactly at first resistance at 1.9300/20.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD topped exactly at the next target of 1.3975/85 before a retest of resistance at the March/April high of 1.4000/15. A break higher targets 1.4080 & 1.4120/30, perhaps as far as 1.4175/85.
First support at 1.3930/20. Longs need stops below 1.3905.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19 on Monday& held this level ever since. A break higher targets 8750/60.
First support at 8665/55 but below 8645 can target 8630/20 before support at8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.
GBPNZD retests the 100-day moving average at 1.9190/80. A bounce from here re-targets first resistance at 1.9300/20. If we continue higher look for strong resistance at 1.9410/20.
Strong support again at the 100 days moving average at 1.9190/80. Longs need stops below 1.9165. A break is lower to targets 1.9105/00.
Chart
