GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 1.3830/20.

EURGBP very choppy, but unable to beat 8600. We are holding first support at 8570/60.

GBPNZD broke support at 1.9410/00 & continues lower to 1.9336.

Today’s analysis

GBPUSD first support again at 1.3830/20. Longs need stops below 1.3800. Strong support at 1.3780/70. Longs need stops below 1.3755.

Strong resistance at 1.3910/20 this week. Shorts need stops above 1.3935. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.3990/1.4010.

EURGBP holding above 8600 is a buy signal, targeting 8665/70.

First support at 8570/60. Second support at 8545/35.

GBPNZD break below 1.9330 targets 1.9275/65, perhaps as far as 1.9200/1.9190.

Strong resistance at 1.9440/60. A break above 1.9470 can target resistance at 1.9510/20.

Chart