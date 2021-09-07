GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 1.3830/20.
EURGBP very choppy, but unable to beat 8600. We are holding first support at 8570/60.
GBPNZD broke support at 1.9410/00 & continues lower to 1.9336.
Today’s analysis
GBPUSD first support again at 1.3830/20. Longs need stops below 1.3800. Strong support at 1.3780/70. Longs need stops below 1.3755.
Strong resistance at 1.3910/20 this week. Shorts need stops above 1.3935. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.3990/1.4010.
EURGBP holding above 8600 is a buy signal, targeting 8665/70.
First support at 8570/60. Second support at 8545/35.
GBPNZD break below 1.9330 targets 1.9275/65, perhaps as far as 1.9200/1.9190.
Strong resistance at 1.9440/60. A break above 1.9470 can target resistance at 1.9510/20.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
