GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD topped exactly at the next target of & 1.3975/85 & bottomed exactly at first support at 1.3930/20.
EURGBP held first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19 all of this week. We have held 7 pips above first support at 8665/55.
GBPNZD topped exactly at first resistance at 1.9300/20 & bottomed exactly at support at the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 1.3930/20. Longs need stops below 1.3910. A break lower to targets 1.3780/70 with very strong support at 1.3845/35.
First resistance at 1.3975/85 with the March/April high of 1.4000/15. A break higher targets 1.4080 & 1.4120/30, perhaps as far as 1.4175/85.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19 on Monday & held this level ever since. A break higher targets 8750/60.
First support at 8665/55 but below 8645 can target 8630/20 before support at 8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.
GBPNZD retests support at the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80. A bounce from here re-targets first resistance at 1.9300/20. If we continue higher look for strong resistance at 1.9410/20.
Longs need stops below 1.9165. A break lower to targets 1.9105/00.
Chart
