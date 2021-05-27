The GBP/USD has moved exactly as planned. However, the market is at support so we could see a bounce.
First, a bounce then sell. This is what I see in the GBP/USD. 1.4140-50 is the POC zone. 88.6 and D H4 camarillas are strong resistance zones and turn points. There is also a descending trend line which makes for a confluence. Targets are 1.4097 followed by 1.4069 and 1.4050. At this point I see the rallies scenario to go with.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 as the dollar dips
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 ahead of US data
GBP/USD recovers and trades above 1.41 as the dollar gives ground amid upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data is eyed.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.