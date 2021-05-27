The GBP/USD has moved exactly as planned. However, the market is at support so we could see a bounce.

First, a bounce then sell. This is what I see in the GBP/USD. 1.4140-50 is the POC zone. 88.6 and D H4 camarillas are strong resistance zones and turn points. There is also a descending trend line which makes for a confluence. Targets are 1.4097 followed by 1.4069 and 1.4050. At this point I see the rallies scenario to go with.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

