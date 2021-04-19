GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD held strong resistance at 1.3800/1.3820 again until late in the day.

EURGBP hit the next target of 8690/8700 & now holding this level in to the end of the week.

GBPNZD rocketed off the 100 day moving average support at 1.9170.

Daily Analysis

GBPUSD finally beat strong resistance at 1.3800/1.3820 after holding this level all week. Holding above here targets 1.3860 & strong resistance at 1.3880/90 this week.

Strong support at 1.3820/00. Longs need stops below 1.3780. A break lower to targets 1.3750/40 perhaps as far as 1.3720/15.

EURGBP held 6 pips below very strong resistance at 8725/30. A break higher this week meets strong resistance at 8755/60.

First support at 8660/50 but below 8640 can target 8625/20.

GBPNZD tests 100 hour MA at 1.9355/65. Above 1.9375 opens the door to 1.9410/30 today. further gains target 1.9480/1.9500.

First support at 1.9325/15. A break below 1.9300 risks a slide to to 1.9265/55 with strong support at 1.9200/1.9180. Longs need stops below 1.9155.

