GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD held strong resistance at 1.3800/1.3820 again until late in the day.
EURGBP hit the next target of 8690/8700 & now holding this level in to the end of the week.
GBPNZD rocketed off the 100 day moving average support at 1.9170.
Daily Analysis
GBPUSD finally beat strong resistance at 1.3800/1.3820 after holding this level all week. Holding above here targets 1.3860 & strong resistance at 1.3880/90 this week.
Strong support at 1.3820/00. Longs need stops below 1.3780. A break lower to targets 1.3750/40 perhaps as far as 1.3720/15.
EURGBP held 6 pips below very strong resistance at 8725/30. A break higher this week meets strong resistance at 8755/60.
First support at 8660/50 but below 8640 can target 8625/20.
GBPNZD tests 100 hour MA at 1.9355/65. Above 1.9375 opens the door to 1.9410/30 today. further gains target 1.9480/1.9500.
First support at 1.9325/15. A break below 1.9300 risks a slide to to 1.9265/55 with strong support at 1.9200/1.9180. Longs need stops below 1.9155.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
