GBP/USD, February 06: Continuation of uptrend to 1.2670 with break up of resistance 1.2485

Main scenario:

The market is trading along a sideways trend between support 1.2415 and resistance 1.2485.

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1.2485, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.2670.

Alternative scenario:

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.2415, which will be followed by a move down to support level 1.2340 and then to 1.2240.