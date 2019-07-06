GBP/USD faces a wall of resistance and has room to fall on an upbeat NFP — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has struggled to hold above 1.2700 and kicks off Friday just below the round number as markets await the all-important jobs report. The technical chart reflects a perilous situation for cable.
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that GBP/USD faces a wall of resistance between 1.2702 to 1.2715 where a dense cluster of technical levels caps it. This includes the Simple Moving Average 5-4h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the SMA 5-15m, the SMA 50-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the SMA 200-15m, the BB 1h-Middle, and more.
If the pair manages to run higher, it may face another convergence of resistance lines at 1.2741 where the one-week Pivot Point Resistance 1 and the PP 1d-R1 meet.
Looking down, some support awaits at 1.2668 which is the confluence of the PP 1d-S1, the SMA 10-1d, and the previous daily low.
The downside target is far below – at 1.2563 where the previous monthly low converges with the previous weekly low.
This is how it looks on the tool:
