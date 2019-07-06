GBP/USD faces a wall of resistance and has room to fall on an upbeat NFP — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has struggled to hold above 1.2700 and kicks off Friday just below the round number as markets await the all-important jobs report. The technical chart reflects a perilous situation for cable.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that GBP/USD faces a wall of resistance between 1.2702 to 1.2715 where a dense cluster of technical levels caps it. This includes the Simple Moving Average 5-4h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the SMA 5-15m, the SMA 50-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the SMA 200-15m, the BB 1h-Middle, and more.

If the pair manages to run higher, it may face another convergence of resistance lines at 1.2741 where the one-week Pivot Point Resistance 1 and the PP 1d-R1 meet.

Looking down, some support awaits at 1.2668 which is the confluence of the PP 1d-S1, the SMA 10-1d, and the previous daily low.

The downside target is far below – at 1.2563 where the previous monthly low converges with the previous weekly low.

This is how it looks on the tool:

Confluence Detector

The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.

This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.

Learn more about Technical Confluence