GBP/USD: eyeing 1.3047, 2017 high

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3004

The GBP/USD pair reached the 1.3000 for the first time in almost two weeks, already bid ahead of the release of what resulted in another batch of disappointing US data. Hopes for a softer Brexit ever since PM May position weakened in the House of Commons, have somehow help the GBP to regain its charm. Anyway, worst-than-expected US CPI and Retail Sales numbers in June have hit the greenback, with the pair now struggling around the 1.3000 level, but clearly bullish intraday, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head north, now entering overbought readings. The pair has set its yearly high at 1.3047 mid May, with the pair unable to retain gains above the 1.3000 level. Anyway, the mentioned high is now a probable bullish target, while a break above it will likely result in a strong upward acceleration amid large stops gathered in the region.

Support levels: 1.2960 1.2920 1.2870

Resistance levels: 1.3010 1.3045 1.3090

