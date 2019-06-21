GBP/USD eyeing 1.2800 as the week draws to an end — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has stabilized above 1.2700 after the Bank of England has also expressed concern about global growth and low inflation, echoing the words of the US Federal Reserve. Where next for the currency pair?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is hovering around a dense cluster of support around 1.2700 which consists of the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 50-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the SMA 10-15m, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the BB 15min-Middle, the SMA 5-4h, the SMA 100-15m, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.

Initial resistance awaits at 1.2766 where we note the convergence of the BB 4h-Upper and the BB 1d-Upper.

GBP/USD's upside target is the round number of 1.2800 which is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and the Pivot Point one-day R2 converge.

Below 1.2700, the pound has significant support at 1.2648 which is the confluence of the SMA 50-4h, the SMA 200-1h, and the PP 1d-S1.

All in all, the path of least resistance is to the upside.

This is how it looks on the tool:

Confluence Detector

The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.

This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.

Learn more about Technical Confluence