The GBP/USD pair rebounded in the short term but a larger leg higher needs strong confirmation. The DXY’s drop forced the greenback to lose more ground versus its rivals. Still, today, the US data and the FOMC should drive the rate. Poor US economic data could help the pair to come back higher. Also, tomorrow, we’ll have the BOE which is expected to deliver a 50 bps rate hike.
Technically, the pair found strong support above the 1.2282 historical level and now it has escaped from the down channel’s body signaling that the swing lower ended. As you can see, the rate retested the broken downtrend line, so a new higher high may announce an upwards movement.
