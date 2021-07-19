GBPUSD erratic & random, up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend through July so far.

EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at 8555/75 on the bounce.

GBPNZD no pattern or trend to judge direction – moves are random & erratic.

Update daily at 07:00 GMT

Today’s Analysis

GBPUSD on the way to very minor support at recent lows at 1.3745/35 on Friday. A break below 1.3725 this week targets the 200 day moving average at 1.3700/1.3690. A break below 1.3680 is a sell signal targeting 1.3585/65.

First resistance at 1.3835/55. Shorts need stops above 1.3860.

EURGBP shorts at first resistance at 8555/75 re-target 8530/8520 & perhaps as far as last week’s low at 8505/00. We are in a slow bear trend so a break lower targets 8480/70.

First resistance at 8555/75. A break higher targets 8615/20. Above here is a buy signal initially targeting 8640/50, perhaps as far as 8670. GBPNZD holding below 1.9665/55 targets 1.9570/60. Holding above 1.9665/55 can target first resistance at 1.9770/80. A break above 1.9800 targets 1.9840/45.

