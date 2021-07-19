GBPUSD erratic & random, up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend through July so far.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at 8555/75 on the bounce.
GBPNZD no pattern or trend to judge direction – moves are random & erratic.
Update daily at 07:00 GMT
Today’s Analysis
GBPUSD on the way to very minor support at recent lows at 1.3745/35 on Friday. A break below 1.3725 this week targets the 200 day moving average at 1.3700/1.3690. A break below 1.3680 is a sell signal targeting 1.3585/65.
First resistance at 1.3835/55. Shorts need stops above 1.3860.
EURGBP shorts at first resistance at 8555/75 re-target 8530/8520 & perhaps as far as last week’s low at 8505/00. We are in a slow bear trend so a break lower targets 8480/70.
First resistance at 8555/75. A break higher targets 8615/20. Above here is a buy signal initially targeting 8640/50, perhaps as far as 8670. GBPNZD holding below 1.9665/55 targets 1.9570/60. Holding above 1.9665/55 can target first resistance at 1.9770/80. A break above 1.9800 targets 1.9840/45.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
GBP/USD: Covid risks digging in to daily support territory
GBP/USD has started out the week on the back foot as the price drops near to 0.5%. Cable has fallen from a high of 1.3862 and met a low of 1.3755 in Tokyo. The bears are in charge as investors fret over the rise of the delta variant in the UK and overseas.
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
The Week Ahead: ECB rate decision, UK retail sales, Netflix results
Until recently there had been low expectations around this meeting after the last meeting saw the European Central Bank upgrade its GDP forecasts for 2021, from 4% to 4.6%. In recent months there has been some underlying grumbling amongst ....