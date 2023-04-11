Share:

GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair has been traded in a downward direction, and after hitting the rate of $1.2350, it started an upward reaction, whereas currently it is traded at around $1.2414. Today, we could expect the uptrend to continue until the resistance level at around $1.2430 and if it is able to pass that level, then it should reach the next resistance level at around $1.2480.