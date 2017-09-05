GBP/USD: easing within range, far from key 1.2770

The GBP/USD pair trades a couple of pips above a fresh weekly low of 1.2908, easing slowly but steadily amid broad dollar's strength. The UK released a minor report at the beginning of the day, the BRC like-to-like sales, which showed that retail sales jumped by 5.6% in April when compared to a year earlier, following a -0.1% in March, and after a couple of months of soft readings. Nevertheless, the Pound was unable to attract buyers, and remains under pressure ahead of the BOE meeting later this week. Despite increasing inflationary pressures, the Central Bank is expected to remain on hold, at least for now, whilst the US Federal Reserve is largely expected to pull the trigger next June, favoring a downward move in the pair. Technically, the pair presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the price extends below a directionless 20 SMA, whilst indicators entered negative territory, but with limited downward strength. Quite unlikely for today, only with a break below 1.2770 the pair will enter bearish territory, poised then for a steeper decline.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.