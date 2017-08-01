GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low as USD extends NFP-led gains

Friday's overall solid monthly jobs report from the US rekindled the Trump trade and lifted the greenback across the board. The latest reading on the labor market provided evidence of strong wage growth and revived expectations of higher inflation, providing support to the greenback's well-established bullish trajectory. Meanwhile, the headline NFP print was a little soft, with an addition of 156K jobs in December as against expected 178K, but still pointed to improving labor market conditions. Nevertheless, the closely watched payrolls report helped the greenback to erase majority of its weekly losses led by a wave of profit-taking.

The GBP/USD pair reversed sharply from 50-day SMA and is fast approaching an important horizontal support near 1.2200 handle, while the EUR/USD major has managed to hold its neck above 1.0500 psychological mark.

The incoming US economic data has been supportive for more interest rate-hikes by the Federal Reserve. Hence, in absence of any major economic releases on Monday, speeches from two regional Fed Presidents, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, due later during NY trading session, would grab market attention and might put the US Dollar back on defensive mode.

However, this week's key event risk would be on the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's appearance on Thursday, which might provide some fresh insight over the outlook for US interest-rates and help investors determine the next leg of directional move for the greenback as markets approach Donald Trump's inauguration day on January 20.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Currently trading at a fresh two-month low, a follow through selling pressure below 1.2200 strong horizontal support has the potential to continue dragging the pair towards its next horizontal support near 1.2100-1.2080 area. Weakness below 1.2100 mark should pave way for extension of the pair’s near-term downward trajectory back towards early October swing lows support near 1.2000 psychological mark.

Alternatively, rebound from current support area might now confront immediate resistance near 1.2225-30 region above which a bout of short-covering might lift the pair beyond session high resistance near 1.2270 region, towards reclaiming 1.2300 handle. Momentum back above 1.2300 resistance might now negate near-term bearish bias and assist the pair to extend its recovery trend back towards 1.2400-1.2425 strong resistance.

EUR/USD

On 4-hourly chart, the pair once again failed to sustain its move above 200-SMA and now seems to be forming a bearish Double-Top chart pattern near 1.0615-20 region. The bearish pattern, however, would be confirmed only once the pair decisively breaks below an important confluence support near 1.0480-1.0475 region, also coinciding with 100-SMA (4-hourly). A convincing break below 1.0480-75 strong support should now negate possibilities of any further near-term recovery for the pair and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards retesting multi-year lows support near 1.0350 region, with some intermediate support near 1.0440-35 zone and 1.0400 round figure mark.

On the flip side, 200-SMA (4-hourly) near 1.0550-55 region now becomes immediate resistance above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt to move back towards reclaiming 1.0600 handle, albeit might continue to confront strong resistance at 1.0615-20 region. However, a decisive break through 1.0615-20 resistance is likely to trigger a strong short-covering rally, initially towards 1.0680-85 resistance and eventually beyond 1.0700 handle, towards its next major hurdle near 1.0760-65 region.