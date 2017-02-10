GBP/USD: downward move to extend on a break below 1.3250

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3270

The Pound is the worst performer this Monday, down against the greenback to 1.3263 ahead of Wall Street's opening. The technical breakout of the 1.3340 support is the main reason beyond the latest slide, coupled with negative headlines coming from the UK. According to Markit, manufacturing growth remained strong in September, but retreated from August levels, with the PMI down to 55.9 from previous 56.9. Also, UK Chancellor Hammond said that the Cabinet is split over how Brexit should happen, indicating that this may result in a weaker negotiating position for the kingdom.

With US data still pending of release, the pair trades at its lowest since September 14th, when a hawkish BOE sent the pair skyrocketing. The bearish intraday trend is now stronger according to the 4 hours chart, as the 20 SMA keeps gaining downward strength, an providing a dynamic resistance well above the current level, whilst technical indicators head south almost vertically, now nearing oversold territory. The pair has an immediate support around 1.3250, a strong static level, and where in the mentioned chart it has the 200 EMA. Given that it already shed nearly 150 pips in the day, further declines seem unlikely, yet a break below the level could result in an approach to the 1.3200 region, before a bounce comes.

Support levels: 1.3250 1.3210 1.3180

Resistance levels: 1.3295 1.3340 1.3380

