Overview

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top Down Analysis of the GBPUSD. Review my previous GBPUSD analysis here.

GBP/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.3357 and 1.3168, resistance at 1.3643.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and a lower bottom. Price had a very negative week last week breaking below the recently formed higher bottom turning the trend back to down.

GBP/USD daily

Daily support at 1.3273, resistance at 1.3430,1.3490, and 1.3627.

Daily chart is in a downtrend showing a lower top and lower bottom. Price may be overextended in the short term and could rally back to the 1.3490 daily resistance level before declining further.

Looking to sell a rally on the 4 hour chart. Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.

Target 1.3168 weekly support.