GBP/USD: dollar losing adepts, but upside still limited

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2910

Demand for the dollar receded early Thursday, helping the GBP/USD pair to advance up to 1.2983 early London, although the pair was unable to hold on those gains, currently trading at 1.2946, barely up daily basis. There were no major macroeconomic releases in the UK, and US data released so far, indicated softer employment growth in June, somehow anticipating another disappointment for Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report. From a technical point of view, the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the latest decline was reverted at levels above the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run, with the pair now trading above the 23.6% retracement of the same rally at 1.2925, the immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the price is standing above a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, with no clear directional strength. Rather than US data, upcoming moves will depend on BOE's headlines, and whether policy makers are still willing to raise rates in the near term. To the upside, the pair needs to settle above the 1.2960 region to be able to extend its gains short term.

Support levels: 1.2910 1.2875 1.2830

Resistance levels: 1.2960 1.3000 1.3045

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD