EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0750
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0750 on Monday. The upbeat market mood ahead of this week's key data releases and central bank policy meetings makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand, helping the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats toward 1.2550
GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum and declined toward 1.2550 in the second half of the day after having met resistance at 1.2600. Ahead of the UK jobs report and US inflation data on Tuesday, investors refrain from betting on a steady uptrend in the pair.
Gold fluctuates above $1,960 to start Fed week
Gold price rose toward $1,970 during the European trading hours but lost its traction. As investors await May inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holds steady above 3.7%, limiting XAU/USD's action.
Solana community plans SOL fork to tackle SEC enforcement action and FTX, Alameda collapse
The SEC, the most high-profile US financial regulator, recently labeled Solana’s native token SOL as a security. The team behind Solana responded to the SEC’s allegation by espousing the belief that the token is a non-security.
S&P 500 Forecast: After bear market ends, price action hinges on Fed Interest Rate Decision, US CPI
The S&P 500 index is beginning the week on a positive note. The vast majority of analysts, traders and observers expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to pause its rate hiking cycle for the first time since it began raising interest rates back in the Spring of 2022.