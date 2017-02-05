GBP/USD: demand keeping the downside in check

The GBP/USD recovered the 1.2900 threshold on the back of strong UK data, recovering from a daily low of 1.2863 ahead of Wall Street´s opening. The pair fell early Asia, undermined by profit taking and the technical breakout of the mentioned level, but a much better than expected Markit manufacturing PMI for April, spurred demand for Pound. The pair eases now from a daily high of 1.2938, maintaining a neutral stance intraday with the 4 hours chart showing that the price hovers around a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned lower around their mid-lines, giving no clear clues on what's next for the pair. Overall, the upside remains favored, with the market eyeing the critical 1.3000 level, and pair's reaction around it. Upcoming UK data includes construction and services PMIs, which if came better-than-expected, will result in a break above the level.

