GBP/USD defends 1.2300 support for the time being

The GBP/USD pair traded with minor recovery gains at 1.2375 during Asian session on Wednesday, having dropped to 1.2300 neighborhood (one-month low) in previous session, when the US Dollar extended post-FOMC strong move and touched it’s highest since December 2002. The pair, however, bounced off lows as investors locked in some profits ahead of year-end holidays.

In absence of any major economic releases, prospects of faster US economic growth and higher interest rates have been the key factors supporting the prevalent strong bullish sentiment around the greenback. Hence, even the slightest US Dollar weakness is being bought into as investors seemed convinced that Trump administration's expansionary fiscal policy will boost US growth and inflation, eventually lead to higher interest-rates.

Today's light economic docket, featuring UK public sector net borrowings and existing home sales data from the US, are unlikely to grab attention and the pair would continue to take cues from the broader US Dollar price dynamics. Meanwhile, a flurry of US macro data on Thursday would remain in focus and will be looked upon for fresh impetus for the major ahead of UK GDP figure on Friday.

Technical outlook

Although the pair managed to defend 1.2315-10 immediate support, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3439-1.1980 downfall, the recovery has been tepid and the pair remained below 1.2400 handle. Hence, bulls will be looking for a sustained move above 1.2400 mark, leading to a subsequent strength beyond 50-day SMA resistance near 1.2420 region, which now seems to assist the pair back towards 1.2500 important psychological mark resistance.

On the downside, 1.2315-10 area might continue to protect immediate downside, which if broken decisively is likely accelerate the slide towards 1.2240-35 horizontal support before eventually breaking below 1.2200 round figure mark and head towards testing its next important support near 1.2150 region.