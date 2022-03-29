Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top down analysis of the GBPUSD. Review my previous GBPUSD analysis here.
GBP/USD weekly
Weekly support at 1.2854, resistance at 1.3134 and 1.3168.
Weekly chart is in a downtrend forming a further lower top at the 1.3273 daily resistance level.
GBP/USD daily
Daily support at 1.3000, resistance at 1.3211 and 1.3273.
Daily chart rally has failed at the 1.3273 daily resistance level and has broken back below the 1.3168 weekly support level.
Looking for price to rally back to the 1.3134 to 1.3168 weekly resistance area. Price rallying back to this area would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the immediate downtrend.
Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.
Short term target 1.3000 daily support. Long term target 1.2854 weekly support.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
