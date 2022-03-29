Overview

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top down analysis of the GBPUSD. Review my previous GBPUSD analysis here.

GBP/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.2854, resistance at 1.3134 and 1.3168.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend forming a further lower top at the 1.3273 daily resistance level.

GBP/USD daily

Daily support at 1.3000, resistance at 1.3211 and 1.3273.

Daily chart rally has failed at the 1.3273 daily resistance level and has broken back below the 1.3168 weekly support level.

Looking for price to rally back to the 1.3134 to 1.3168 weekly resistance area. Price rallying back to this area would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the immediate downtrend.

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.

Short term target 1.3000 daily support. Long term target 1.2854 weekly support.