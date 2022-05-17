Overview

A complete top down analysis of the GBPUSD.

GBP/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.2251, 1.2195, and 1.2074, resistance at 1.2647.

Weekly chart is in a long term downtrend and has tested the 1.2195 weekly support level.

GBP/USD daily

Daily support at 1.2155, resistance at 1.2411.

Daily chart is in a downtrend. Looking for price to rally back to the 62-79% fib retracement area 1.2310-52 and fail for the next decline.

Target 1.2074 weekly support.

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.