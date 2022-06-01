The GBP/USD pair plunged as expected as the Dollar Index has managed to rebound while the British Pound Futures dropped. It was traded at 1.2475 at the time of writing far below today’s high of 1.2616. Today, it has dropped by 1.25% and it seems determined to approach and reach new lows. Fundamentally, the USD was boosted by the ISM Manufacturing PMI and by the JOLTS Job Openings. The economic indicators came in better than expected. DXY’s strong rally forced the USD to appreciate versus its rivals.

From the technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair escaped from the Rising Wedge pattern signaling a new sell-off. Still, only the aggressive breakdown below the 1.2551, the new lower low really activated this massive drop. In the short term, it has moved sideways within a range pattern. Activating this range pattern indicates more declines ahead. The 1.2400 psychological level is seen as a near-term downside obstacle and target.

