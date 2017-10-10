GBP/USD counter trend rally losing momentum near 1.3200 handle

The GBP/USD pair's strong up-move since the start of this week has been supported by positive UK data, which has again boosted expectations for a rate increase from the Bank of England. Sentiment was lifted further after that latest UK data showed a better-than-expected growth in manufacturing/industrial production. The pair, however, struggled to build on the up-move and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase, just below the 1.3200 handle.

There are no more UK data scheduled for release in the second half of the week and hence, the data-driven moves would now be prompted by the incoming US macro data - the latest inflation figures and monthly retail sales, due on Friday. Ahead of the data, speeches from influential FOMC members and Wednesday's key FOMC meeting minutes would influence the sentiment around the US Dollar and provide some fresh impetus to the major.

From a technical perspective, this pair's rebound from last week's one-month lows now seems to be facing resistance near the 1.3200 handle and turning out to be a counter trend, especially after a sharp drop at the end of last week. Hence, a quick retracement back below 50-day SMA support near the 1.3135 region would indicate resumption of the pair's prior depreciating move and accelerate the slide back below the 1.3100 handle towards 1.3075 (Monday's low) en-route 1.3030-25 area.

On the upside, momentum beyond the 1.3200 handle could get extended towards 1.3235-40 resistance, above which a fresh bout of short-covering should accelerate the up-move even beyond the 1.3300 handle towards its next major hurdle near mid-1.3300s.