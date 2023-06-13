Share:

GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of around $1.2560, with an upward direction. Today, if this uptrend continues, we could expect the rate to test the level of $1.26, and if it is able to break through it, then it should approach the next one at around $1.2670. On the other hand, it could retreat towards the support level of around $1.2480.