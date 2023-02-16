Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of around $1.2046 which is close to its resistance level of around $1.2050. If it breaks through that level today, then we should expect it to rise towards its next resistance level at around $1.2130, otherwise it could drop towards its next support level at around $1.1990-1.20.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.