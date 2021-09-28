GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD shorts at the best selling opportunity at 1.3730/40 continue to work with a high for the day here yesterday.
EURGBP remains in a 5 month sideways trend.
GBPNZD erratic & volatile but only trading sideways so same levels apply for today.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD could go in any direction today, there is no clear trend or pattern to follow. Best selling opportunity again at 1.3730/40 again today. Shorts need stops above 1.3760. A break higher targets 1.3785 & strong resistance at 1.3825/35. Shorts need stops above 1.3850.
Shorts at 1.3730/40 target 1.3685/80 with minor support at 1.3650/30 for some profit taking. Although we bottomed exactly here on Friday, a break lower targets 1.3580/60. A break below 1.3540 is a sell signal targeting the 2021 low at 1.3460/50.
EURGBP same levels apply for today with minor support at 8550/8540. Below 8530 look for 8510/05.
Minor resistance at 8575/80 but above can retest 8610/15.
GBPNZD through first resistance at 1.9510/20 to the next target of 1.9560/70 (a high for the day here) with strong resistance at 1.9610/20 today. Shorts need stops above 1.9645.
Minor support at 1.9520/10 & again at recent lows at 1.9350/30. A break lower this week is a sell signal & can target 1.9200.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify and comment about the bank's recent taper signal.
GBP/USD clings to 1.37 after hawkish BOE comments
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.37 after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated that the bank could raise rates before ending its bond-buying scheme. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages.
XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields
Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the $1,735 area or the lowest level since August 11 in the last hour.
Institutional investors bought the Bitcoin dip amid China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies
A recent report revealed that institutional investors took last week’s volatility as an opportunity to purchase cryptocurrency investment products, which generated $95 million worth of inflows, marking a 126% weekly increase.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
The collapse of consumer optimism in August has not exacted the expected toll from American spending, the most important factor in sustaining the US economic recovery. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February.