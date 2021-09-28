GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD shorts at the best selling opportunity at 1.3730/40 continue to work with a high for the day here yesterday.

EURGBP remains in a 5 month sideways trend.

GBPNZD erratic & volatile but only trading sideways so same levels apply for today.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD could go in any direction today, there is no clear trend or pattern to follow. Best selling opportunity again at 1.3730/40 again today. Shorts need stops above 1.3760. A break higher targets 1.3785 & strong resistance at 1.3825/35. Shorts need stops above 1.3850.

Shorts at 1.3730/40 target 1.3685/80 with minor support at 1.3650/30 for some profit taking. Although we bottomed exactly here on Friday, a break lower targets 1.3580/60. A break below 1.3540 is a sell signal targeting the 2021 low at 1.3460/50.

EURGBP same levels apply for today with minor support at 8550/8540. Below 8530 look for 8510/05.

Minor resistance at 8575/80 but above can retest 8610/15.

GBPNZD through first resistance at 1.9510/20 to the next target of 1.9560/70 (a high for the day here) with strong resistance at 1.9610/20 today. Shorts need stops above 1.9645.

Minor support at 1.9520/10 & again at recent lows at 1.9350/30. A break lower this week is a sell signal & can target 1.9200.

Chart