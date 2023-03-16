Share:

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded close to its resistance level at around $1.2085. Today, if it manages to rise above the level of $1.21, then we could expect to see it rising towards its next resistance level which is located at around the rate of $1.2140. If it fails to pass the level of $1.21, then we should expect it to drop back towards its support level at around $1.2025.