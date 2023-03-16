Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded close to its resistance level at around $1.2085. Today, if it manages to rise above the level of $1.21, then we could expect to see it rising towards its next resistance level which is located at around the rate of $1.2140. If it fails to pass the level of $1.21, then we should expect it to drop back towards its support level at around $1.2025.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0600 on Credit Suisse relief, ECB in focus
EUR/USD is extending the recovery gains above 1.0600 in the European session. The pair is finding its feet amid a positive shift in the risk sentiment, as fears ebb over the Credit Suisse crisis. All eyes remain on the ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading direction.
GBP/USD re-attempts 1.2100 as risk flows return
GBP/USD is advancing to near 1.2100 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is losing ground amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, helped by encouraging news about Credit Suisse. Markets look forward to the ECB decision and the US data.
Gold grinds near $1,925 hurdle amid sluggish yields
Gold fades upside momentum despite recently bouncing off intraday low to $1,908 during early Thursday. The precious metal justifies the previous day’s failure to cross the $1,923 key hurdle while also taking clues from the market’s indecision amid looming fears of financial market distress.
SEC and CFTC at loggerheads over crypto jurisdictional rights
Whether a cryptocurrency is a ‘security’ or a ‘commodity’ is under debate amongst different regulatory bodies. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) thinks that all Proof-of-Stake tokens and digital assets should be treated as securities.
ECB Preview: Banking jitters give arguments for doves Premium
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its monetary policy decision at 13:15 GMT. Later, at 13:45 GMT, ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver a press conference.