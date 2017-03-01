GBP/USD could break below 1.2200 handle on hawkish Fed minutes

The US Dollar was seen consolidating Tuesday's strong gains to a fresh 14-year high touched after the release of stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data. The US ISM manufacturing PMI surpassed expectations and climbed to 54.7% in December, the highest level since December 2014. Tuesday's strong data reflected enormous confidence that a business-friendly Trump administration would further accelerate the economic growth through fiscal stimulus and reduced regulations.

Tuesday's upbeat US economic data helped the US treasury bond yields to resume its upward trajectory and lifted the greenback across the board, dragging the GBP/USD major to retest 1.2200 handle and the EUR/USD pair to touch a fresh 14-year low.

Both the majors, however, have managed to bounce off lows as investors now look forward to the release of minutes of the December 13-14 Fed meeting, which would provide a detailed look at the debate among Fed officials and the reasons for their projection of three rate-hikes in 2017. Should the minutes also portray upbeat growth forecasts, it would provide an additional boost to the greenback's strong up-trend.

Also in focus would be UK Construction PMI, which if prints better-than-expected reading for December would add to Tuesday's strong manufacturing PMI and might contribute in restricting any sharp decline for the British Pound.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

The pair continues to find support near 1.2200 handle and has managed to stage a goodish recovery from the said support. However, further recovery beyond 1.2260 immediate hurdle might continue to confront resistance near 1.2300 handle above which a fresh bout of short-covering might now assist the pair to surpass 1.2335-40 horizontal resistance and aim towards reclaiming 1.2400 round figure mark ahead of 50-day SMA resistance near 1.2425 region.

Alternatively, a clear break below 1.2200 handle is likely to accelerate the slide immediately towards 1.2160-55 intermediate support, en-route 1.2130-25 horizontal support and 1.2100 round figure mark. A follow through selling pressure below 1.2100 handle, leading to a subsequent break below 1.2080 support, would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards retesting multi-decade lows support near 1.2000 psychological mark.

EUR/USD

With short-term technical indicators turning into bearish territory, the pair’s recovery from multi-year lows is likely to be short-lived and now seems to confront immediate resistance near 1.0430-35 region. Even if the pair manages to clear this immediate hurdle, any further up-move should now be capped at 1.0500 psychological mark.

Meanwhile on the downside, bears would be eyeing for a sustained weakness below 1.0350 level below which a fresh bout of selling pressure should open room for continuation of the pair’s strong bearish trend, even below 1.0300 handle, towards 1.0200 round figure mark with some intermediate support near 1.0250 region.