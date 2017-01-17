GBP/USD corrects after May’s speech-led powerful rally, focus shifts to UK jobs data and US CPI

UK Prime Minister Theresa May's much anticipated Brexit speech dominated the FX market on Tuesday and triggered a powerful rally in the GBP/USD major, lifting it beyond 1.2400 handle. The British Pound reacted positively on May's comments to deliver a 'clean Brexit' and confirmation to put the final Brexit plan for a vote in both Houses of Parliament.

Moreover, President-elect Donald Trump's warning, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Friday, that a stronger dollar is hurting the economy, provided extra legs to the major's massive up-surge. A sharp reversal in the US treasury bond yields reaffirmed investors worries and further fueled uncertainty over the incoming Trump administration's fiscal policies aimed at spurring economic growth.

Despite of Tuesday strong up-move, the pair failed to clear 50-day SMA barrier and has now corrected back below mid-1.2300s as focus shifts to a batch of important macro data, which includes - UK jobs report and US inflation numbers (CPI) for the month of December. The final composite Euro-zone PMI print for December would also provide some impetus during European trading session.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair is currently hovering around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3445-1.1980 downslide and a follow through retracement below 1.2300 handle is likely to find support near 1.2285-80 region. A weaker UK employment data could drag the pair back towards 1.2200 handle. A convincing break back below 1.2200 handle would validate Tuesday's strong recovery move as a 'Dead cat bounce' and negate possibilities of any further near-term recovery.

Alternatively, sustained move back above 1.2400 strong hurdle (50-day SMA) now seems to assist the pair to reclaim 1.2500 psychological mark and head towards testing 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2535-40 region. Intermediate resistance, ahead of 1.2500 mark, is pegged near 1.2480-85 region.

EUR/USD

The pair is seen struggling to sustain and build on to its momentum above 1.0700 handle, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 downslide. However, with short-term indicators heading into bullish territory, a push beyond 1.0700 resistance might now trigger another short-covering move towards 1.0760-65 intermediate resistance, en-route 50% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.0820-25 region.

On the flip side, any follow through retracement now seems to find immediate support near 1.0665-60 area below which the pair is likely to correct back towards 50-day SMA strong resistance turned support near 1.0600 round figure mark. Momentum below 50-day SMA support, leading to a subsequent break below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.0565 level, would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards 1.0500 psychological mark before eventually dropping to test its next important support near 1.0455-50 region.