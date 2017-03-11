GBP/USD: correcting higher, but still bearish

The GBP/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.3039 during London trading hours, following the release of the October Markit Services PMI, which showed that business activity growth improved at its fastest pace since April, with the index printing 55.6 from previous 53.6. The recovery, however, stalled ahead of 1.3100, before the NFP release, spiking up to 1.3132 afterward, stabilizing later right below the 1.3100 level. The pair retains its short-term bearish stance heading into the weekend, trading far below its moving averages in the 4 hours chart, and with technical indicators resuming their declines after a modest correction from oversold readings. The pair is set to close the week marginally lower, but down for a third consecutive one, amid BOE's decision. Brexit jitters have remained in the background these last few weeks but could be the catalyst that pushes the pair below the 1.3000 mark next week.

