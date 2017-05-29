GBP/USD: correcting higher, but election leads the way

The GBP/USD pair has managed to recover some ground from the 1-month low posted last Friday at 1.2774, mostly due to persistent dollar's weakness than Pound self-strength. The UK currency suffered a major set back by the end of last week, undermined by falling oil prices, and polls showing that PM May Conservative party is losing the advantage ahead of the upcoming election next June 8th. The double holiday keeps the pair mute after its early recovery in the 1.2840 region, and intraday technical readings indicate that the risk remains towards the downside, as the 20 SMA heads sharply lower above the current level, offering a dynamic resistance around 1.2895, whilst technical indicators have barely corrected oversold conditions before losing upward strength. A slide below 1.2800 should confirm additional declines ahead for the upcoming sessions, while a break below 1.2765 will likely exacerbate the downward move, as the level stands for the lowest ever since PM Theresa May announced elections mid April.

