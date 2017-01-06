GBP/USD: consolidative range shrinks ahead of election
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2861
The GBP/USD pair trades modestly higher daily basis unable, however, to clearly settle above the 1.2900 figure. The pair spiked up to 1,2889 following the release of the UK final Markit manufacturing PMI which resulted at 56.7, better than the 56.5 expected and not far below the three-year high posted in April at 57.3. The upcoming General election remains in the eye of the storm, with the latest poll, published by The Independent, showing that PM May's lead is at its lowest, just three points ahead of her Labour rivals, clearly limiting Pound's gains. The pair is technically neutral, with the price just a few pips above its 20 SMA and 200 EMA, both converging in the 1.2840 region, and technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. As long as the 1.2800/1.2920 range persists, little could be expected ahead of elections, with a clear break below 1.2760 required to confirm a bearish extension.
Support levels: 12840 1.2800 1.2760
Resistance levels: 1.2890 1.2920 1.2960
