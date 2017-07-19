GBP/USD: consolidative phase ahead of fresh clues

The GBP/USD pair hovers around its daily opening, unable to find direction and confined to a tight intraday range right above the 1.3000 figure. With no news coming from the UK, and investors hardly reacting to positive housing readings coming from the US, the pair is set to continue consolidating, ahead of Thursday's UK Retail Sales readings. Technical readings favor a downward move, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is below an anyway bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators remain within negative territory, slowly gaining downward strength. Nevertheless, and given that markets are all about dollar's weakness so far this week, chances of a steeper decline are limited, with the pair probably meeting buying interest on a slide down to 1.2960.

