GBP/USD: consolidative phase ahead of BOE

The GBP/USD pair reached 1.3244 this Wednesday, and holds nearby ahead of the US opening, despite a disappointing macroeconomic headline for the UK. The Markit construction PMI resulted at 51.9 in July from 54.8 in June, , amid lower volumes of commercial building and a softer expansion of housing activity, according to Markit. The pair however, holds above its Tuesday low of 1.3190, confined to a tight range as investors wait for BOE's upcoming announcement. The Central Bank is having its monetary policy meeting this Thursday, and is largely expected to remain on hold, with market eagerly waiting for Carney's words before taking further decisions over the pair. Technically, the upside remains favored as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, while indicators hover directionless well above their mid-lines. Only below the mentioned 1.3190 the pair will turn short-term bearish, whilst and advance beyond 1.3260 is required to confirm a new leg higher towards 1.3310.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.